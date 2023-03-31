As reported in a study Published on PhytoKeys, two new species of carnivorous plants they would have been discovered in the mountains of Ecuador; carnivorous plants are some of nature’s most fascinating species, just think that some have evolved to the point of being able to count, they are winners of competitions, throughout history they have specialized in digesting everything from mammals to reptiles and insects.

These particular species belong to a genus of insectivorous plants called Pinguicula. The genus currently comprises approx 115 speciesmainly present in Europe and the Americas in the northern hemisphere, in addition about seven species are known to occur in South America and they are all restricted endemics, meaning they are found in only a very few places; only one species, P. calyptrata, was known in Ecuador, but that number has now tripled.

The two new carnivorous plant species

As just mentioned, these two newly discovered species have been added to P. calyptrata: the P. jimburensis and the P. ombrophilaspecies that are described in the study, it is also explained where and under what conditions they were discovered.

The two new carnivorous plant species were found respectively on the shore of a lagoon of a plateau at 3,400 meters (11,154 feet), e on a vertical rock face at 2,900 meters (9,514 ft) high; these two species are insectivorous and have been found in the vast area of Amotape-Huancabambawhich includes areas of southern Ecuador and northern Peru and is famous for its exceptional biodiversity.

Unfortunately this is the only known location of these two species, making them extremely vulnerable, however one good thing is that the area where the flowers were found is extremely difficult to accessmaking them somewhat safer from human interference.

“Both of these new species are only known from a single location, where only a few dozen plant individuals are found in any case”

he stated in a declaration L’senior author Tilo Henning of the Leibniz Center for Agricultural Landscape Research (ZALF), which is a specialist in this plant family in this region. Henning further noted that only a population of about 15 mature individuals was discovered for one of them, still making it vulnerable despite its isolated location.

One of the species takes the name of P. ombrophila, which means “rain-loving oven dish”, as the plant prefers very humid conditions, and the rain and fog that are characteristic of the area, however these plants are not only threatened by the urbanization of the areas that surround them, but also from the impact of human-induced climate change which could alter the ecosystem.

Obviously the goal of the researchers is to protect and preserve them as best as possible, however, as Henning explained, the limited distribution of these new species is typical of the Amotape-Huancabamba area, and the authors are convinced that there are many other new plant species and animals waiting to be discovered, but also in need of protection.

“Even in well-known groups such as carnivorous plants, new taxa are continually being discovered and described, particularly from remote areas that become accessible in the course of unlimited urban expansion. This is both encouraging and worrying.”

ends the document.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!