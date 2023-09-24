Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/24/2023 – 17:50

Carnival worker Max Lopes, known as the Magician of Colors, died this Sunday (24) at the age of 74. The death was confirmed on Max Lopes’ social network. Among the various works carried out, the carnival artist is the author of the parade that consecrated the samba-enredo Freedom! Freedom! Spread Your Wings Over Usin 1989, which gave the Imperatriz Leopoldinense school the title of champion.

Max Lopes also signed parades at Estação Primeira de Mangueira, where he took the title of super champion in 1984, with the plot Yes, We Have Braguinha. The super championship was held in 1984, at the inauguration of the Sambadrome. He was also champion for Mangueira in 2002, with Brazil with “Z” is for plague goat, Brazil with “S” is a nation in the Northeast”.

In 2006, Max Lopes took office as immortal of the Brazilian Academy of Fine Arts, an institution focused on development, promotion and exchange linked to areas related to Fine Arts.

Max Lopes’ death had repercussions on social media. Samba schools in Rio de Janeiro paid tribute. “The only carnival SuperChampion. Estação Primeira de Mangueira, in the name of president Guanayra Firmino, mourns the death of carnival artist Max Lopes. Thank you, Wizard. His story will be revered and remembered forever, Mangueira will never forget you!”, Mangueira published in X.

“We announce, with great sadness, the passing of Carnavalesco Max Lopes. Max began his career at Imperatriz in 1977, with the plot “Fantastic Trips to the Lands of Ibirapitanga” and was champion, in 1989, with the plot “Liberdade! Freedom! Spread Your Wings Over Us.” All Leopoldinenses thank you for all your dedication to our pavilion. The Board of Directors of Rainha de Ramos wishes family and friends a lot of strength. May there be a passage of lots of light”, published Imperatriz Leopoldinense on the same social network.