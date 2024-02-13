Minister of Human Rights paraded on the Portela float; paid tribute to abolitionist lawyer Luiz Gama

The minister of Human Rights and CitizenshipSilvio Almeida, said that Carnival is a “black party” what “translates Brazilian”. He made the statement in an interview with TV Globo after parading through the Portela samba school in Marquês de Sapucaí, in Rio, on Monday night (12.Feb.2024).

Silvio represented the lawyer and abolitionist Luiz Gama (1830-1882). O samba-enredo from school, “A color defect”, is inspired by the book by writer Ana Maria Gonçalves. The work tells the story of an elderly and blind African mother who arrives in Brazil after her son taken as a slave and whose whereabouts are uncertain.

Silvio stated that he came from a family of samba singers and that his great-grandfather was one of the founders of the Vai-Vai samba school, in São Paulo, where he also paraded on Saturday (Feb 10) next to the statue of Borba Gato pinchado.

“This wonderful Portela Carnival, this mythical and beautiful school that pays homage to the book 'Um defeito de cor', representing what is my ethical-political beacon, of great courage and bravery”declared Silvio.

Watch: