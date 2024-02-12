Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/12/2024 – 20:48

The carnival started early for revelers in São Paulo this Monday, 12th. From 8 am, around 40 thousand people had already gathered in the Santa Cecília region to attend the traditional Espetacular Charanga do França block.

The event, created by musician Thiago França, became famous in 2015 due to its “roots” format, with a band of musicians on the floor, without an electric trio. For the musician, what sets the block apart is precisely its shape.

The Charanga do França block, which runs through the streets of the Santa Cecília neighborhood, is marked by the integration between the musicians and the crowd. Photo: Taba Benedicto/Estadão

“It’s one of the few in São Paulo composed of wind and percussion and that comes out on the floor, without any type of microphone,” he said. The proximity between the band and the crowd in the carnival experience was what shook the center of SP this Saturday.

The block will drag the crowd along the streets Barão de Tatuí, Jaguaribe and will continue to Largo da Santa Cecília. Isabella Moreira, 24 years old, is part of Charanga's loyal audience.

The journalist has been attending Thiago França's block for three years. “Each year it became more crowded and known. I prefer these more traditional blocks than the madness of these mega blocks, because, in addition to feeling safer and more integrated into this carnival energy, I can always stay close to the band”, she comments.

Priscila Mosca, 43 years old, came from Berlin to see the block. The educator plays in the band Urso ki ti schubsen and lived in São Paulo for ten years.

“There (in Berlin), we play at a carnival, which is much smaller. Some friends of mine are playing here and I wanted to meet them. I've been following the band online for a long time and I believe that Charanga is part of a movement to re-signify São Paulo's carnival, mixing music with this almost family atmosphere”, says Priscila.

In fact, Thiago reiterates that the purpose of the parade is to promote “a great tool for social transformation”.

“Carnival reveals how São Paulo is not a city designed for people and collective coexistence. Being on the street is a way of humanizing the city, asking for this transformation”, concludes the block’s creator.