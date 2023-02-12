NAfter a reception by Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU), a carnival society apologized for a black-painted man sent to the event. “Fastnacht should be there for everyone and this is also very important to us,” said a spokeswoman for the 1st Ober-Mörler carnival society “Mörlau” on Sunday. We apologize “expressly to all people we may have hurt”. The figure referred to by the association as “Mohr” is considered a symbol of the Ober-Mörler Fastnacht and can be found in the coat of arms of the carnival society, as was read on the association’s website on Saturday.

When white people wear makeup to stereotype black people, it’s called “blackfacing.” The practice is controversial and has been criticized as racist.

The board is taking the matter very seriously, the spokeswoman said. “For this reason, we have decided to remove the corresponding images and content on our social media pages and to cancel Mohren’s public appearances with immediate effect, as we do not want to offend anyone.”

Prime Minister Rhein and his wife Tanja Raab-Rhein received representatives of the Hessian carnival clubs at Schloss Biebrich on Saturday. “The clubs decide for themselves which club members they want to attend the reception with,” said a spokesman for the State Chancellery on Saturday.

“This contribution is living democracy”

According to the State Chancellery, 425 maddies from more than 100 clubs of the Central Rhine Carnival Interest Group and the Carnival Association of Kurhessen were invited on Saturday, including numerous child prince couples. The head of government thanked the royal couple and the court on behalf of the voluntary commitment of all Fastnachters and carnivalists in Hesse.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s carnival, carnival or carnival: the fifth season connects young and old and brings people from all parts of society together,” said the Prime Minister. With all the foolish goings-on, it should not be forgotten that in many areas carnival also has a political function, in that it humorously holds up a mirror to the elected representatives. “This contribution is democracy in action,” said Rhein.