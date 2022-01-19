This Wednesday (19), the City Hall of São Paulo defined how the sanitary protocol will be for the realization of the parades of the samba schools of São Paulo in Anhembi. The municipal management followed some indications of the League of Samba Schools of São Paulo (Liga-SP). Among the rules are:

Vaccination passport requirement for the public;

Pre-registration of parade components with the vaccine passport (requirement of the vaccine passport for the parades);

Mandatory use of a mask for parades and the public;

Reduction in the number of components per school;

Control of the public in the concentration and dispersion and recommendations for technical rehearsals and meetings on the courts.

According to the G1, the protocol also provides for the postponement of the parades if the pandemic situation in the city worsens in the coming weeks. So that the members of the samba schools can wear masks during the parades, the “Harmony” item will be excluded from the Carnival 2022 judgment, which assesses whether the components sing the samba plot.

Street carnival

The city’s traditional street carnival was canceled on January 6 because of the advance of Covid-19 in the city, after the arrival of the Ômicron variant.

