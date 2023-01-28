Judge Mirela Erbisti, of the 3rd Public Treasury Court of the Capital, determined that the municipality of Rio and the Rio Tourism Company (Riotur) inform and prove, within 24 hours, from its subpoena, compliance with the requirements of the Fire Department and the Military Police to carry out the technical rehearsals of the Special Group and Ouro Series samba schools (formerly the access group) on Passarela do Samba, on Marquês de Sapucaí.

The request for an injunction was filed in a class action filed earlier this Friday (27) by a lawyer. The plaintiff intends, outright and definitively, to prohibit technical rehearsals for the samba school parades on Marquês de Sapucaí starting this Saturday (28), considering the supposed lack of authorization from the Fire Department.

In the decision, Judge Mirela Erbisti informs that the author alleges that this year the absence of authorization is repeated, which, however, still lacks contradictory. The magistrate informs that what appears in the file is not sufficient to conclude that the authorization in question does not exist. “The defendants are summoned to inform and prove within 24 hours compliance with the requirements of the Fire Department and Military Police. Without prejudice, quote and inform the Public Prosecution Service”, wrote the judge in her order.

Agência Brasil got in touch with Mayor Eduardo Paes’ advisory service and also with Riotur, responsible for organizing Carnival, but they didn’t respond until the story was closed.