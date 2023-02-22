Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency-Rio de Janeiro relives the Carnival. More than 600 street parties are spread throughout the city’s neighborhoods. Organized by friends or spontaneously. Carnival invades Rio after Bolsonarism and covid. “It’s great to be back on the streets. It’s great to see people really enjoying Carnival. Carnival had to come back. Carnival is back and we are very happy to enjoy it”, assures this young man. The sambadrome has also been filled again with the main samba schools. The expectation overflowed the wait. “The expectation of showing our work to the public, to the judges, who love the carnival, is very high, because it is a massive event and it is a great feeling to be part of this gigantic show,” says this dancer. This year a dozen schools are participating seeking to curry favor with the jury. Since 1980, it has been the heart of the Rio carnival and the epicenter of the party in Brazil. Now, the country of Rio de Janeiro enjoys the rhythm of samba again.







