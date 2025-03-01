Cádiz dresses in gala to celebrate his most emblematic party, the Cádiz Carnival 2025. For days, the streets of the city will be filled with music, color and joy, in a tradition that has been declared International Tourist Interest Party. As every year, the starting pistol will be given by the Carnival proclamationa key event in which the preacher, an outstanding figure in the Cadiz culture, will be responsible for officially opening the festivities.

The Cádiz 2025 Carnival preacher

This year, the honor of giving the proclamation falls on Antoñito Molinaa Cadiz artist with a great career in the world of music. Molina, native of Chiclana de la Fronterahas become one of the most beloved figures of the Andalusian music scene thanks to its fresh style and its Strong link with Cadiz culture. «Antoñito is one of us, we are very proud that a Cadiz as he is taking Cádiz by flag around the world and this is a way to return the love he has to the city. We will enjoy a very Cadiz proclamation and with the sensitivity that Antoñito demonstrates in his concerts and in his life, ”confessed the mayor of Cádiz, Bruno García, in the act where his appointment was made official.

His choice as a preacher has been received with enthusiasm by the carnival, who see in him a Authentic representative of the essence of Cádiz. For its part, Antoñito Molina has shown her gratitude for this appointment. «This is a real madness. I feel great crazy with beautiful nerves, love. If it weren’t for the Carnival and Cádiz would never have taken a guitar, I would not have tried to compose a song or dedicate myself to what I do today in life, which is to make songs and take the name of Cádiz and rotate around the world, ”he said in the act of appointment.

When and where will it be the proclamation of the Carnival of Cádiz 2025?

Where to see the proclamation of the Carnival of Cádiz 2025 on television and online

For those who cannot go to the Plaza de San Antonio, the proclamation will be broadcast live by ‘Cádiz Televisión Onda‘, the official Cadiz Carnival channel. The ‘Onda Cádiz’ signal will be available in television And also in his Online platformallowing carnival followers to enjoy the event from anywhere.









In addition, the social networks and the digital media They will follow minute by minute of the proclamation, with images and reactions of the attendees. In this way, no one will run out of the start of the most anticipated party of the year in Cádiz.