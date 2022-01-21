The advance of the Ômicron variant across the country has already canceled the Carnival of streets in several cities and, now, even the parade in the Sambódromo is threatened.

+ City of SP approves protocol for carnival parades at the Sambadrome

According to O Globo, this Friday (21st), at 7pm, a meeting between the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, and the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, will take place on whether or not Carnival will be held at the end of February.

Secretary of Health will also participate in the meeting to show the risks of the popular party at this time of high in the number of cases of Covid.

The greater possibility is that the samba school parades of the two cities will be postponed until the Tiradentes holiday, in April.

