CALLYears ago, many carnival celebrants pulled out the first costume outfit from the closet. If it was one with an Indian headdress, Afro wig, turban or African nose bone, hardly anyone was surprised. That is different now.

Next weekend it’s time: carnival. Then the battle for the most special dress-up outfit starts. One has been behind a sewing machine for weeks in advance, the other pulls out the first outfit that comes along. In the latter case, it is wise to leave specific suits hanging.

This is how commotion has arisen about costumes that, according to Kick Out Zwarte Piet, are offensive, racist and stereotypical. They cite as examples people who dress up as Indians, but also floats with cannibals, Jews or terrorists. "A lot of people seem to find this very funny. But just like Zwarte Piet is a racist caricature, so are these costumes," said the action group.

How did you dress up before?

Did you have something that you really can’t do anymore? Or what you no longer dare. What was the thinking behind the suit? And did you expect to not be able to handle it anymore?

We are looking for anecdotes for an article. You can leave your explanation and contact details in the form below. After a selection, the editors will contact a number of contributors by telephone.





