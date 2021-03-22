“Marseille and the people of Marseille do not deserve this,” said the mayor, Benoît Payan, who was outraged after 6,500 people participated in an unauthorized carnival near the city’s Old Port on Sunday. The fact that the party was held in the middle of the pandemic has caused a wave of indignation and criticism in France for “the irresponsibility” of its participants. Most of them were young and did not wear a mask or respect social distance.

«The selfish attitude of some irresponsible people is unacceptable. They will have to pay for their actions before the Justice ”, warned Payan. “Nothing justifies destroying collective efforts to eradicate the virus,” he added. «No declaration in the prefecture, no masks, no physical distance. Total irresponsibility of the participants of the La Plaine carnival in Marseille in the midst of the health crisis, “said Frédérique Camilleri, prefect of the Bouches du Rhône Police, the third most populous department in France and whose most important city is Marseille.

The call had been published on the internet and social networks. It was no secret. “Carnival has arrived,” proclaims the Marseille Infos Autonomes website, announcing the time and place of the event. In 2020, the party was canceled due to the epidemic, but on Sunday thousands of young people in disguise, most of them without masks, paraded, danced and had fun through the streets of downtown Marseille without respecting the current regulations to stop contagion.

And in the end the party degenerated. Police dispersed the protesters and fired tear gas. Nine people were arrested for “throwing projectiles, violence against the forces of order and for destroying urban furniture,” the police announced.

Without ICU beds



Michèle Rubirola, number two of the Marseille City Council, invited all those who participated in the carnival on Sunday to go and be tested for the covid. “There are not enough beds in the ICU or vaccines,” recalled Rubirola, who urged the people of Marseille to continue respecting the barrier gestures.

France is in the middle of the third wave of coronavirus, which yesterday also affected the ministers of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, and of Transport, Elisabeth Borne, who tested positive. For now, other infections in the Government are ruled out, since the cabinet meetings are made by videoconference.

This weekend the Executive was forced to confine Paris and other fifteen departments due to the deterioration of the health situation due to the advance of the British strain and to avoid a collapse of the hospitals. It is a lighter closure than the previous two. Throughout the national territory, the curfew is still in force between 7 in the afternoon and 6 in the morning.

France has an incidence rate of 315 per 100,000 inhabitants. Since the pandemic began a year ago, 92,305 people have died.