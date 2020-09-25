The famous annual carnival in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro has been canceled for the first time in a century. As reported Sky News, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event has been postponed indefinitely. The organizers said they expect a vaccine against COVID-19. The carnival, attracting up to 90 thousand spectators, was planned to be held in February. But they considered it unsafe.

Brazil has already registered over 4.7 million cases. Almost 140 thousand people died. The country has the second highest death rate from coronavirus after the United States. The first case of infection in Brazil was recorded on February 26 this year – the day after the end of the last carnival at the moment.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that the coronavirus pandemic caused a change in the format of the Nobel Prize ceremony.



