The power outage that affected more than 27,000 addresses, mainly in Oss in North Brabant, has been resolved. “Everything works again, everything is connected again. There is power again everywhere,” reports a spokesperson for grid operator Enexis. In total, the outage lasted approximately two hours. Carnival is currently being celebrated in Oss.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
20:38
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Carnival #Oss #hit #major #power #outage #addresses #dark #hours
Leave a Reply