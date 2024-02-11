More than 27,000 households in Oss are without electricity on Sunday evening. The disruption mainly affects the center of the Brabant town where carnival was fully celebrated. Regional media report that bars are empty and carnival festivities are being hampered by the power outage. Grid operator Enexis reports that it is not yet known when the fault will be resolved.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
19:34
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Carnival #Oss #hit #major #power #outage #addresses #dark #bars #empty
Leave a Reply