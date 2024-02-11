In the Limburg church village of Itteren, the carnival celebration officially started at 12.11 pm with the hoisting of the so-called Vreigeleir, a doll that symbolizes the carnival association. The Maastricht village was in the news last week when it became clear that the pastor of Itteren would refuse communion to the princess couple during the carnival mass on Sunday morning. In the end, the mass didn't happen at all.

