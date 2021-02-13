This Saturday started one of the extra long weekends of the year: Carnival holidays repealed in 1976 by the dictatorship and restored in 2011 by democracy. For the first time in years, there will be no roadblocks by the Corsicans, which fell back to the virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, there will be changes in the operation of services and public transport.

Both on Monday and Tuesday, the buses, the subway and the San Martín, Roca, Sarmiento and Belgrano Sur railway lines will circulate with a schedule of Sundays and holidays. The Miter line will have the hours of Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Meanwhile, the City Government reported the following utility schedule that applies to Monday and Tuesday:

Hospitals: the guards, the SAME and the Febrile Emergency Units will work.

Schools will be closed. They will open on Wednesday for the return to face-to-face classes. Photo Germán García Adrasti

Cemeteries: The burials in the Chacarita, Flores and Recoleta cemeteries and the admission of the deceased to the Crematorium of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires will be carried out from 7:30 to 14:00 at their destination, receiving the last procedure at 1:00 p.m. and starting the last burial at 1:30 p.m. .

Government Administration of Public Revenues and General Directorate of Revenues: closed.

Communal headquarters: closed.

Civil registration: Will remain closed. Only the death guard will operate from 9 to 12.

Residue recolection: the service will work as usual.

Garbage Collection in the city Dr Buenos Aires. Trucks collect waste that neighbors dump containers. Photos Emmanuel Fernández – FTP CLARIN EMA_8367-01.jpg Z EFernandz Efernandez

Parking lot: It will be allowed to park on the avenues and streets where it is forbidden to park on business days from 7 am to 9 pm. It will not be allowed to park on avenues or streets where it is forbidden to park 24 hours. The prohibition against ramps, sidewalks, ochavas, garages, bus stops, streets of coexistence, spaces reserved for people with disabilities, spaces reserved for clinics and hospitals and loading and unloading drawers also continues to apply. More information: http://estacionamiento.gob.ar.

In addition there will be no restriction of entry to the Center and pedestrian courts.

Subways and Premetro: The service will operate on a Sunday or holiday schedule, that is, from 8 am to 9 pm or 10 pm depending on the schedule of the last train on each line. The formations only stop at 55 of the 90 stations, which coincide with the headwaters, the points where combinations are made or that serve as transshipment nodes, and the stops close to essential care centers in the framework of the pandemic.

The subway will operate on a Sunday schedule. Photo Luciano Thieberger

Ecobici: The service is available as a complement to the transport system for trips of less than 5 kilometers, with a maximum usage time of 30 minutes.

Tolls: They will operate normally, taking the weekend schedule as peak hour, that is, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. towards the Province, and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. towards the Center.

Roca Headquarters Driver’s License Registry: Closed.

Learning track: closed.

Vehicle Technical Verification: all seven floors will be closed.

Directorate General of Infractions: closed.

Logistics, Civil Defense and Emergency and Aid Guard + Line 103: 24-hour active guards.

Parks: The Costanera Sur Ecological Reserve and the Ecopark will be closed. Instead, it will open the Botanical Garden.

The Ecological Reserve will remain closed. Photo Constanza Niscovolos

Museums: the Sívori, the Larreta and the Fernández Blanco will be open from 14 to 20. The Moderno, meanwhile, will open from 11 to 20. More information at www.buenosaires.gob.ar/museos.

Public libraries: closed.

Theaters dependent on the GCBA: The Buenos Aires Theater Complex, the San Martín Cultural Center, the 25 de Mayo Cultural Center, the Colón Theater and the Usina del Arte will remain closed.

