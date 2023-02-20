Sunday February 19, 2023 the track of Imola hosted the Parade of the Fantaveicolithe “ecological” carnival of the Emilian city, now in its 26th edition with allegorical floats no motor or electric. The event had the aim of raising public awareness of sustainable mobility, recycling and reuse of materials.

The Carnival of Fantasy Vehicles on the Imola track it was a party with the wagons that lined up on the starting straight and then paraded up to the Matteotti Square in the historic center of Imola. The Fantasy Vehicle is a vehicle that can shuffle imagination, creativity, ingenuity, color, extravagance, irony.

It can be created in an original and unique way, the important thing is that it is also characterized in a way thematicwith a subject, masking and embellishment of your choice.

Carnival floats are often pulled by agricultural tractors or motor vehicles. The Fantaveicoli instead no, because to be called that they must be ecological, that is without motors (push, pedal, tow, sail, propeller, etc.) or with ‘zero emission’ engines (electricity, solar panels, compressed air, etc.).

The Carnival (also known as Carnival or Mardi Gras) is a festive season that occurs before the Christian season of Lent. It is typically celebrated in countries with strong Roman Catholic traditionssuch as Italy, Brazil and New Orleans in the United States.

The word “carnevale” comes from the Italian words “meat” (meat) e “worth” (farewell), meaning “farewell to the flesh”. During the season, people traditionally indulge in rich food and drink before the fasting and penance of Lent.

Carnival is known for its colorful parades, masquerade balls and elaborate costumes. In some places, like Venice, in Italy, the costumes and masks are particularly elaborate and form an important part of the celebration. In BrazilCarnival is an important event with samba parades and parties that attract tourists from all over the world.

One of the symbols of carnival parties in addition to the masks are the allegorical floats of Carnival, dominated by figures built in paper machewhich generally ironically represent some current events or themes of various kinds.

The most important carnivals are those of: Fano in Marche, Putignano in Puglia, Busseto in Emilia-Romagna, Viareggio in Tuscany, Borgosesia in Piedmont, Sciacca and Acireale in Sicily, Temple Pausanias, Bonorva in Sardinia, Ceggia in Veneto ea Montescaglioso in Basilicata.

Carnival floats are part of Italian popular culture and they parade almost everywhere, from large city centers to small provincial ones.

