Tasty, fried and sprinkled with sugar, chiacchiere or frappe are a Carnival must. “Since they are sweets, they are to be considered very caloric foods, so much so that just 4 medium-sized chiacchiere provide the same energy intake as a plate of pasta with tomato sauce. From a nutritional point of view, remember that chatter is loaded with carbohydrates, low in fiber and protein, with sugar reigning supreme. Among other things, oil or butter provide an important supply of fats, which helps to transform the chatter into an authentic calorie bomb which should be approached with parsimony and moderation”. The immunologist Mauro Minelli, professor of Dietetics and Human Nutrition at the Lum – Free Mediterranean University 'Giuseppe Degennaro' of Bari, explains this to Adnkronos Salute.

“Fried in pork fat were prepared in ancient Rome on the occasion of Saturnalia and Bacchanalia, while in Christian times they were consumed before the arrival of Lent which requires the precept of fasting – recalls Minelli – These are desserts obtained thanks to a mixture of flour, eggs, sugar, oil or butter and the possible addition of liqueurs, which is rolled out, sectioned and then fried. Once the right browning and crunchiness has been achieved, the chiacchiere are garnished and covered with icing sugar”.

“We therefore advise against chatting for diabetics or overweight people“, recommends the specialist. “We will advise caution – he adds – to anyone who suffers from gastrointestinal disorders, especially if the chatter is to be prepared with seed oil, because the oxidation processes that this oil undergoes when fried at high temperatures can disturb digestive processes and damage vital organs such as the liver. The chatter – Minelli then warns – they are not indicated for those suffering from hypercholesterolemiabecause the saturated fats present contribute to increasing the blood levels of the so-called bad cholesterol, with unpleasant consequences for the cardiovascular system”. To link chatter or frappe to the concepts of health and well-being, suggests the expert, “one could replace the refined flour with wholemeal flour, which is richer in fibre, and perhaps fry the cakes in olive oil and not in that of seeds. The most important suggestion, however – he concludes – is addressed to a controlled and conscious consumption, so as to never have to give up taste“.