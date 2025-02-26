With the arrival of the Olympic torch to the Santa Catalina Park, the passage of February 9, the Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025 He gave the starting gun, with a proclamation full of history, to parties that will last until March 16, when the burial of the sardine will end more than a month of celebration.

Music, glitter, costumes, masks and the festive atmosphere have taken over the capital of Grancanaria, which is adorned for one of the most important events of the year, which will also have the enviable climate of the island, with temperatures that They will exceed 20 degrees.

The Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Carnival program includes up to a thirty acts of various kinds. Among them, galas, concerts, competitions or parades, which make the island’s carnestoles an event of International Tourist Interestas with neighbor Tenerife.

Who will crown Queen of the Olympic Carnival? Tomorrow tickets for the queen’s gala go on sale. € 10

At 09:00 h. in and at the box office of Santa Catalina Park. They present: Daniel Calero and Eloísa González

Musical performance: People in Zone pic.twitter.com/kobcmr58gr – LPGC Carnival (@LPACARNAVAL) Februry 20, 2025

They highlight, among other events, the competition contest held on February 21 or the grand final of Murgas held on 22. In addition, on the 28th the name of the queen will be known, while on March 1 the traditional is celebrated parade.









Here the most relevant dates of the next few days at the Las Palmas 2025 Carnival:

February 28 | Queen’s Gala, Carnival Night

March 1 | Carnival parade, Day Carnival, Carnival Night

March 2 | Children’s Choreographic Festival, Body Makeup Contest

March 3 | Carnival night

March 4 | Children’s ride

March 7 | Drag Gala

March 8 | Day Carnival, Carnival Night

March 9 | Family Carnival, Gala of Allegories

March 13 | Integration Gala

March 14 | Carnival night

March 15 | Great ride, Carnival Night

March 16 | Day Carnival, Sardine Burial

The choice of the queen is one of the culminating moments of the carnestoles in the City Council of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, which this course invests a game of 6.5 million euros to cover the 2025 carnival and the parties organized by the company of Promotion. Some parties whose impact on the city’s economy is almost 40 million euros.

Another of the great appointments of the Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is the night of the platforms, with the great Drag Queen gala. A transgressive act that seduces participants and public every year. And the twenty -edition of the contest will not be an exception.

The artists who will perform at the Las Palmas Carnival in Gran Canaria 2025

The Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025 will feature international renowned artists such as Maluma or people in the area. Up to nine international stars will arrive at the Olympic Carnival to put rhythm and ensure fun.

March 1: 8:00 p.m. → Zone People

March 4: 16:00 h → Ráfaga | 19:30 h → India

March 7: 00:30 h → Guaynaa

March 8: 18:30 h → Nia Correia | 8:30 p.m. → Olga Tañón

March 9: 8:00 p.m. → Wilfrido Vargas

March 14: 8:30 p.m.

These interpreters despite the fact that they have varied musical styles, their Latin rhythms will dance and enjoy the public, with a musical offer promises to satisfy all tastes.