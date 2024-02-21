He Guamúchil Carnival left income well below expectations. The Edén Muñoz concert alone raised a little more than 2 million pesos, when with this event it was expected to exceed 4 million pesos and cover what this great presentation cost.

And although it is certainly unknown what the reasons were for the expected population not attending the event, it can be thought that the local economy was simply not at the level of the cost it had, a point that Romel Báez, president, failed to analyze. of the Guamúchil 2024 Carnival Board, since without a doubt the artist was of international stature, but the population is accustomed to paying up to less than 100 pesos for this type of event and even for free. With this, it is now doubtful whether there are considerable gains from the organization of the Guamúchil Carnival.

Little by little, Mayor Armando Camacho Aguilar is carrying out the work of the long-awaited traffic light at the northern exit of the city of Guamúchil. The traffic light was already installed more than 15 days ago and it still does not work correctly and not due to a lack of will on the part of the Highway and Transportation delegation, which did the installation in one day. What is expected is the vertical signage, the problem is that A rear-end collision already occurred, as they were waiting for the lights to change.

The truth is that everything is slow, and it is already trifles that stop the traffic light from functioning correctly. The ball is in the City Council's court, we will have to see if Armando Camacho advances faster in the game.

Without a further extension established by Cesavesin, yesterday the deadline to complete the planting permit process expired, in the Local Plant Health Board of the Évora Valley (JLSVVE), chaired by Carlos Beltrán Astorga.

An estimated 8 thousand hectares were left out of this single planting permit for the autumn-winter cycle.

In the historical record of the Local Board It was requested for 93 thousand hectares, however, with this extension it was possible to complete 88 thousand 210 hectares, which means that many producers did not complete the procedure.

Where a change is urgently needed is in the image of the emblematic letters of Guamúchil that are in the municipal square at the foot of the statue of Pedro Infante Cruz. Since the Christmas season arrived, they acquired the same Christmas design as the letters on Ferrocarril Avenue, and to date they have not been changed.

Salvador Alvarado already said goodbye Guamúchil Carnival 2024 and will soon welcome the spring season, so a change of image is required for this tourist attraction that has turned out to be a beautiful photo stop, but the souvenir photographs from almost March should not show a better design and not a Christmas . So the call is to Mayor Armando Camacho Aguilar and the director of Social Action, Mario Ahumada, to look again at this central space and renew the face of the letters of Guamúchil.

