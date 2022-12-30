A real carnival madman, a passionate archer and an extremely experienced truck driver; friends lack superlatives to describe 57-year-old Peter Houben. The Limburg trucker was killed on Wednesday by a collision with a train in Tienray. “It is incomprehensible to me that this happened. Peter always paid attention and was not reckless at all,” says a friend of his.

The train and the road sweeper driven by Houben collided on Wednesday afternoon around 2.40 pm at a level crossing on Spoorstraat near the Limburg village. The driver, Peter Houben, was seriously injured and died shortly afterwards on the spot. As a result of the collision, the front part of the train derailed. Three passengers and the train’s driver were injured.

Mess with flashing lights

The fatal accident is still surrounded by riddles. According to acquaintances, Peter is a very experienced driver and always paid attention, especially near railway crossings. A direct eyewitness to the collision told the police that the barriers closed too late. That would happen more often at that transition, but ProRail, the track manager, does not recognize itself in that. The witness story is included in the investigation, but after an initial inspection, according to ProRail, nothing seems wrong with the railway barriers and signaling. See also Liz Truss resigns after just over a month as prime minister

According to Piet, a good friend of Peter, things do go wrong more often at that level crossing. “I am not surprised that something is wrong with the flashing lights and barriers. ProRail or Assat were regularly busy there and traffic controllers were often there to guide pedestrians and cyclists safely over the track,” he says.

Birthday

Piet still had regular contact with Peter. He last saw him two weeks ago. ,,He was busy with the sweeper in our street, then we had a chat. Peter was a great man to work with. He was calm, tidy and had a heart for the business and for his colleagues. Last Friday he turned 57 and I congratulated him.”

Within the carnival association, where Peter was a member for more than a quarter of a century, the sadness is palpable. “It is a great loss that he suddenly passed away”, says Sander Peeters of CV ‘t Knölleke. Chairman Barry Willems is taken aback. ,,I am speechless. Peter was a familiar face in Limburg carnival life. A quiet man with a wonderfully dry sense of humour. A real bon vivant. We will miss him very much.” A memorial is being considered within the association. See also Football short | Giovanni van Bronckhorst wins first competition match, Danny Buijs again down

The transport company Peter was driving for reacts dejectedly to the news and confirms that Peter was an experienced driver.