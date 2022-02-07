If you are looking for gods Carnival costumes for babies, you are in the right place. Here you will find not only the Amazon link to shop safely for your baby, but also useful tips to find the perfect disguise for such small children.

Carnival it is one of the parties that enjoy the most, especially for children, who can’t wait to transform themselves into their favorite heroes or the most beloved princesses. When they are still little ones, however, mum and dad usually give free rein to their imagination and creativity, often creating themed family costumes that become memorable.

However, when it comes to buying baby costumes for Carnival, you have to pay the utmost attention, to be able to choose the right dress for the needs of the little ones of the house.

In detail, here’s what it is always good to take into consideration.

We always try to choose safe and certified clothes. The material must be soft and comfortable, but also non-flammable: so we read the labels well. Furthermore, the costume must be comfortable to put on and take off, because babies usually don’t have much patience. Romper suits, onesie or pants or skirts are better, so you can change your diaper better in case of emergency. We always wash the clothes that children will have to wear first. We try to buy comfortable sizes, even one more, so if the fit is not the best, at least they will be comfortable. When it comes to babies’ disguises, never put makeup on them, their health is at stake.

That said, here is a selection of baby carnival costumes to choose from. Good party!

Romper costume for newborn girl, Minnie Mouse three-piece bodysuit for Carnival, onesie from 0 to 18 months

For Carnival how about dressing your little one as Minnie? here is the Minnie Mouse costume that you can buy on the Amazon Obeeii store, consisting of three pieces. There is the comfortable romper, to be worn over a long-sleeved shirt and a pair of tights, the black shoes and even the headband with a red bow and then white. Easy to put on, the printed bodysuit has two snap buttons on the bottom for easy diaper changing. Made of cotton, it is breathable and comfortable. The design is delightful, with the ruffle detail on the hem, which echoes the motif of the shoes and the headband.

Disney long-sleeved pajamas for babies and kids from The Incredibles, Tight fit

We always remain Disney-themed, because on the official store of the brand on Amazon we find the long-sleeved pajamas and long trousers dedicated to the characters of The Incredibles. The pajamas are also ideal as a Carnival costume, as well as a dress for going to bed. They are very snug, so we recommend a size up to ensure comfort for children. The dress is made of 95% cotton and 5% elastane. In red and black with the Team Incredibile logo in plain sight, here’s how to fight bad guys at a Carnival party. Or in bed while you sleep. The product is official Disney.

Soft plush fleece duck costume. Duckling suit, excellent disguise for Carnival for babies, from 0 to 6 months

The store Inception Pro Infinite, on the other hand, presents the sweet duck costume for babies, from 0 to 6 months, a onesie in soft plush fleece that makes you want to cuddle every moment. The convenient front zip closure makes the disguise perfect to wear. And then underneath you can dress him normally, taking him for a walk dressed up for Carnival, without fear that he will be cold. The length of the onesie from shoulder to ankle is 59cm, while the bust circumference is 62cm.

Pegasus, Carnival Costume for Babies, Pinocchio Jiminy Cricket Baby Mask, Size 7-9 months, about 53cm

Directly from the tale of Pinocchio by Collodi (masterfully taken up by Disney and many other directors) here is the Pegasus brand presents us its Carnival costume as a newborn to take on the role of the Talking Cricket. Available in the 7-9 month size, the costume is in soft velvet and consists of hat, trousers, shoe cover and jacket. And it is also available in other sizes, smaller or larger.

Lito Angels Princess Costume for Baby Girls, Comfortably Wearable Romper with Headband with Red Bow Headband

For those who love to fantasize with the most beautiful princesses, here it is store by Lito Angels offers her princess costume, available in different variants. Above the dress of Snow White (also present in another version), but you can also find Ariel the Little Mermaid, Cinderella (in two different versions), Queen Elsa of Arendelle and her sister, Princess Anna of Arendelle, Rapunzel and others Belle could be missing. And again, there is the baby mermaid costume and also from Jessie, directly from Toy Story. From size 3-6 months to size 9-12 months, here are sweet one-piece suits for baby girls with hair accessories.

The clothes are in soft cotton, practical and comfortable to wear thanks to the automatic buttons for easier diaper change. The fabric is elastic and skin-friendly.

Generique, Classic lion costume for newborn in onesie, soft and comfortable, but also warm. Size 12-18 months (about 74-81cm)

Finally, a classic: the Carnival costume for newborn from animal, in this case Generique offers us the lion disguise in size 12-18 months. The suit is comfortable to wear, thanks to the buttons on the crotch. There is also a hood detached from the suit, representing the feline’s head. In brown and cream faux velvet, there are also anti-skids under the feet. The closure is velcro.

What are the Carnival costumes for babies that make you more tenderness?