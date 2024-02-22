From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/22/2024 – 11:30

According to data released by Gaudium, a startup focused on the mobility and logistics markets, Carnival 2024 generated an estimated economic impact of R$21 million among regional private car, taxi and motorcycle taxi applications.

According to startups, the figure reflects the enormous demand for mobility services during the festive period, when millions of people travel to participate in parties, parades and events across the country.

Carnival in Brazil is one of the most celebrated and anticipated festivals of the year in the country. In addition to culture and tradition, the festive period also moves the country's economy, and one of the sectors that benefits significantly is app transportation.

Gaudium's marketing manager, Tatiana Bonifácio, highlights that transport apps play a crucial role in Carnival, offering a convenient and safe alternative for revelers who need to get around.

“With tourists and locals participating in the festivities, the demand for races increases exponentially, boosting business volume and revenue for partner drivers and app companies”, he comments.

