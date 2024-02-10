Carnival 2024: 1st day of parades pays tribute to Adriano Imperador and Ibirapuera Park

Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/10/2024 – 19:27

From Adriano Imperador to Ibirapuera Park, the first dawn of parades of the São Paulo 2024 Carnival Special Group was, in large part, marked by tributes. Most schools also highlighted African ancestry, which highlighted the differences in investment between some associations.

The highlights were Dragões da Real, Acadêmicos do Tatuapé, Mancha Verde and Rosas de Ouro. Barroca Zona Sul, Independente and Camisa Verde e Branco also performed – the latter returning to the Special Group after 11 years.

The first day's parades began promptly at 11:15 pm on Friday, the 9th, and continued throughout the early hours of this Saturday, the 10th, in a vibrant Anhembi Sambadrome, in the north of the capital of São Paulo. Unlike last year, when Carnival was marked by heavy rain in the city, this time the weather remained mild throughout the night.

Green and White Shirt

“Axé, a Verde e Branco returned”: it was rocked by this verse, one of the highlights of the samba plot Adenla, the Emperor in the lands of the King, which Camisa Verde e Branco opened the night of parades. According to the association, the objective was to show that “boys and girls born in communities can achieve flights as far as they can dream”.

At the front of the last car of the traditional Barra Funda school, was a special guest: Adriano Imperador. A former player for the Brazilian national team and for teams such as Inter Milan, Flamengo and São Paulo, he was applauded when he played for Anhembi. At the end of the parade, the club's revelers lined up to take a photo with their idol.

According to the association's president, Erica Ferro, the idea was to represent Adriano receiving an Oxóssi crown at the end of the presentation. “I made a promise that, if Camisa returned to the elite group, we would talk about Oxóssi,” she said. She said it was difficult to contain her excitement after the parade. “I still can’t believe that Camisa is back. I'm in shock.”

Baroque South Zone

Packed with green and pink colors, Barroca Zona Sul paid homage to the association's fiftieth anniversary, with the samba theme We were born and raised among wobbly people. That's why we are the samba college. 50 years of Barroca Zona Sul. The school was founded on August 7, 1974.

The school's highlight was the tributes paid to Geraldo Sampaio Neto, “Borjão”, the historic former president of the association who died at the beginning of this year. “If the school is where it is, it was thanks to him”, said Ewerton Sampaio, “Cebolinha”, president of the association and son of Borjão.

He also stated that the school sought to portray the most historic carnivals in its history during the 50th anniversary parade, remembering parades that have covered everything from indigenous to oriental traditions. Another highlight of the Barroca Zona Sul parade was the participation of the drum queen, Juju Salimeni (ex-Pânico na TV).

Royal Dragons

The Dragões da Real school, whose samba theme was Africa, a constellation of kings and queens, was the group that presented some of the most imposing floats of the night. The school portrayed everything from baobabs to other elements of the continent's flora and fauna, as well as emblematic figures, such as Cleopatra.

The choice involved extensive research work, says one of the members of the association. “The school was eager to create an Afro story, and the board wanted to talk about an Africa that is little talked about,” said Rafael Villares, storyteller at Dragões da Real.

“We leave the allegories to talk about women, bringing the strength of the African matriarchy. So each of the cars brought the idea of ​​the feminine,” he said. Some floats reached up to 15 meters in height, in a parade that included the hands of carnival artist Jorge Freitas, who has already become champion of the Special Group with schools such as Gaviões da Fiel, Rosas de Ouro and Mancha Verde.

Independent

The Independente samba school was yet another to address African ancestry, with a samba plot named after Agojie, the blade of freedom. The idea when approaching the tribe of female warriors, which has even been covered in a film produced by Viola Davis, was to shed light on female strength, according to representatives of the association.

“Black, always have your head held high / Be brave and fearless in your courage / Proud of this color”, says an excerpt from the song that rocked the school on the a