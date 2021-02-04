Write down this name and do it, because it is difficult to remember. Carney Chukwuemeka was born in Northampton on October 20, 2003 and, at 17, has become one of the most exciting talents in British football. Aston Villa is the one who polishes its edges. Although he may not do it for too long, since the list of clubs that are behind the young midfielder is not trivial. Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Juventus. Five greats of world football who, according to ‘The Times’, do not take their eyes off the ‘villain’ pearl.

The Red Devils They are the club that has been with Carney the longest, since they have been monitoring their performances for more than a year. Signing young projects is not something strange at Old Trafford in recent times, as the bets on Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri. The first one debuted with the subsidiary with a phenomenal double and Solskjaer recognizes that he will soon make the leap to the first team, while the second we will be able to see him in LaLiga having arrived on loan to Alavés.

In the footsteps of Sancho and Bellingham, Brexit through

Chukwuemeka has been described by Christian Purslow, CEO of Aston Villa, as the best player under 17 years of age in the country and in Birmingham, aware of the potential they have in their hands, they signed a juicy contract when he turned 17, to try to Avoid the siren calls of louder teams. However, they are still very attentive to a footballer believed to be following in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham when it comes to exploiting potential. The interest of United, City and Liverpool is, if possible, greater than it would be a few dates ago and this is due to the entry into force of Brexit, which does not allow the arrival of foreign talents, making locals crucial to avoid paying titanic amounts in the future. For this reason, they will try that foreign teams, as Dortmund did with Sancho and Bellingham, take out potential stars, such as Carney, from the United Kingdom.

Opportunity ‘stolen’ by COVID-19

The premiere with the elderly seemed destined to happen last October in the match of the FA Cup against Liverpool, since he has been training under Dean Smith since summer, but the wave of positives for COVID-19 within the Villa he made him part of the quarantine of the first team. With the crash postponed, the opportunity to make the jump was gone. Meanwhile, he plays with the U-23 squad, where he is indisputable despite being several years younger than his teammates and has already added 13 games this season, all of them as a starter.

A ‘villain’ Pogba

Box-to-box powerful physique, similar to that of a young Paul Pogba, to whom he is compared in the local Birmingham press. Chukwuemeka is a footballer who likes to step on the opposite area and it is common to see him perform in the final third of the field, where his football acquires more carats and becomes differential. He can play for both England and Nigeria, since he has African roots, but, for the moment, he has nothing in mind other than succeed with Three lions (He’s an under-17 international). At 17, there is a long way to go, but there is little left to see him stick his head out and accompany Jack Grealish and company. Meanwhile, the greats of Europe remain attentive to its evolution.