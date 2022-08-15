The absence of Raspadori from the starting eleven of Sassuolo, on his debut in the league against Juventus, makes noise. Napoli is close to buying the attacker, the dialogue between the clubs is continuous and so Giovanni Carnevali has clarified the exclusion of him, before the match. “Giacomo is a great professional, he behaves in an exemplary way, but it is useless to hide that all these rumors can confuse his ideas and way of thinking. I think it was a technical choice by Dionisi. The negotiation is not stalled but continues, we are sorry to do without a great guy in an important game. The transfer market should end before the start of the championship otherwise there is not much regularity and this is not good, it is not a good thing and we are suffering. If Sassuolo has to give up it does so under certain conditions “explained the managing director of the neroverdi, interviewed by Dazn. “Napoli knows our request – he continued – we do not want to pass for those who do not sell but for an important player to be in this phase creates confusion. In any case, in one way or another this negotiation must be closed”.