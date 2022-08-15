The managing director of the neroverdi talks about the 22-year-old forward before the debut match against Juventus: “I think it was a technical choice by Dionisi, the negotiations continue”
The absence of Raspadori from the starting eleven of Sassuolo, on his debut in the league against Juventus, makes noise. Napoli is close to buying the attacker, the dialogue between the clubs is continuous and so Giovanni Carnevali has clarified the exclusion of him, before the match. “Giacomo is a great professional, he behaves in an exemplary way, but it is useless to hide that all these rumors can confuse his ideas and way of thinking. I think it was a technical choice by Dionisi. The negotiation is not stalled but continues, we are sorry to do without a great guy in an important game. The transfer market should end before the start of the championship otherwise there is not much regularity and this is not good, it is not a good thing and we are suffering. If Sassuolo has to give up it does so under certain conditions “explained the managing director of the neroverdi, interviewed by Dazn. “Napoli knows our request – he continued – we do not want to pass for those who do not sell but for an important player to be in this phase creates confusion. In any case, in one way or another this negotiation must be closed”.
Carnevali therefore reaffirmed the desire to keep Berardi. “He is the most important player we have, it is not true that it was a quiet summer because requests have come from both Italy and abroad. We want to renew his contract, we hope to find an agreement soon because it would be great. purchase for us “, observed the manager, who then concluded by outlining the seasonal objectives:” We try to give continuity to the project of recent years, with the explosion of young players, especially Italians, who can give us advantages both in sports and economic terms. We must continue like this. The intention is to grow, the Squinzi family has given us this possibility. We bought two important elements in addition to Pinamonti, the important thing is that there is programming and the open market does not give the possibility to do so, it is bad “.
