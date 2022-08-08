Decisive hours for the transfer of Giacomo Raspadori from Sassuolo to Naples. “We have been talking to Napoli for a few days, we hope to reach the conclusion, in one way or another, in the very first days of this week: to say so is the Neroverde CEO Giovanni Carnevali, interviewed by Mediaset after the Italian Cup match lost against Modena.

Conditions

–

Carnevale then states: “We would like to keep the player, but his desire is to play in a great club and we will try to fulfill him, provided that the conditions are right. It is not an easy negotiation but there is a time within. which we must close it “. In or out, then: the future of the national team striker has reached the final crossroads.