The CEO del Sassuolo wants to avoid that the transfer of the attacker to De Laurentiis’ club remains pending for a long time: “We want to reach the conclusion in the very first days of this week”
Decisive hours for the transfer of Giacomo Raspadori from Sassuolo to Naples. “We have been talking to Napoli for a few days, we hope to reach the conclusion, in one way or another, in the very first days of this week: to say so is the Neroverde CEO Giovanni Carnevali, interviewed by Mediaset after the Italian Cup match lost against Modena.
Conditions
–
Carnevale then states: “We would like to keep the player, but his desire is to play in a great club and we will try to fulfill him, provided that the conditions are right. It is not an easy negotiation but there is a time within. which we must close it “. In or out, then: the future of the national team striker has reached the final crossroads.
August 8 – 10:42 pm
