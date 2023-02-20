Carnevale, Jolanda and her boyfriend dress up as Francesco Renga and Ambra Angiolini

“Carnival 2023 in Venice. What are you dressed as?, I ask curiously. From you and dad, she replies”. Jolanda Renga and her boyfriend, at Carnival, decided to dress up as Francesco Renga and Ambra Angiolini.

The photo of the two was published by mother Ambra, who in a post on Instagram, took the opportunity to also thank Lorenzo Dalia who made the original costumes.

The costume has garnered a lot of likes and positive comments, including from colleagues such as Tiziano Ferro and Vittoria Puccini: “Brilliant”, they wrote.

Jolanda joked: “But no one has mistaken us for the original ones”. The parents’ response was not long in coming. “We’d miss her as well”, Renga replied, while Ambra seized the moment to renew her compliments to her daughter: “Because you are much better”.