Venezuelans, who want to qualify for the aid or economic bonds that the government of Nicolás Maduro provides, will need the Carnet de la Patria to be able to register on the official website of the Regime. The Venezuelan president’s bond policy has increased during the coronavirus pandemic, the last to come out was the Discipline and Will Bonus on September 9.

How to apply for the Carnet de la Patria

The only requirement to obtain the card is to be registered in the Patria Platform and follow the passes that appear on the web. The first step is to enter the page with your data; second, go to the ‘profile’ tab; third, click on the option ‘national card’; and, finally, click on ‘request national card’.

This card was born in 2017 by Nicolás Maduro with the aim of fighting against the Economic War and, at the same time, deliver economic subsidies, bonds and government support to those who have it under their belt. You can get one online for free.

More of 17 million Venezuelans already have it and, also, it serves to count the number of people who have received aid from the programs or bonds issued by the Venezuelan government itself. The authorities use it as a database and thus be able to identify the needs of each citizen.