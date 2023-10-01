There was talk of the Dutchman after Rabiot, of the goalkeeper for Szczesny’s succession and of the Colombian as vice-Vlahovic: all the men of the Goddess for whom it will not be a crossroads like the others

Giuseppe Nigro

There are those who react by suffering the appointment on an emotional level and those who, more frequently, exalt themselves with an over the top performance due to the additional motivations. In any case, it’s never a match like any other when you play against a team you’ve been approached by, due to transfer rumors or even more so when the negotiations have been serious. For this reason, an important part of Atalanta-Juventus, a match which already has plenty of interest, are the connections between what could have been and what hasn’t been (for now). Without considering those like Scamacca and Holm who had been close to the Lady at different times and then the Goddess found her house.

CARNESECCHI — Marco Carnesecchi was, together with Vicario who in the meantime has taken another path, at the top of Juventus’ list of candidates to succeed Wojciech Szczesny. It was talked about for a long time before last summer, it would have been the most likely path to take in the event of the Pole’s departure, but the opportunities for Tek’s sale as he wants to remain in black and white have not materialised. A succession postponed at this time until 2025, when the contracts of both Szczesny and Perin are expiring, even if an extension until 2026 is in the works with the Pole to spread the costs and “accompany” him to the World Cup. Having returned from Cremonese in the summer, Carnesecchi is meanwhile experimenting with living with Musso at Atalanta, a good training ground for a possible move to Juventus. See also The 8 most important European finals played by José Mourinho as coach

KOOPMEINERS — The name of Koopmeiners has been brought closer to the Lady since last spring, when the performances with which the Dutchman dedicated himself to the Goddess put him in the sights of the big names, and also in the notebook of a Juventus team that was outlining post-Rabiot scenarios in an area of ​​the pitch where Pogba had the unknown and already knew that he would separate from Paredes. A lead came back when Milinkovic passed away even if the summer directions of the Juventus market then led to only one purchase (Weah), without the possibility of investing the approximately 40 million requested by Atalanta for Koopmeiners and the only real negotiation was with Naples. An investment of that level does not appear to be in the pipeline today, unless strategic choices are made to combine the finances that would come from the return to the Champions League with the possibility of having to intervene for the post-Pogba period (for which, however, we are looking elsewhere). And talking about it again in the summer implies that the Dutchman’s market value has grown further. See also Ferrari World Finals: a celebration of sport and culture in Imola

MURIEL — For a few weeks Muriel was among the strong names for the Juventus attack looking for a deputy to Vlahovic, but also capable of playing alongside him, with those characteristics of experience and knowledge of the Italian market requested by Massimiliano Allegri. It was now more than a year ago, summer 2022, to fill the space left vacant by Alvaro Morata’s non-renewed loan. Arkadiusz Milik eventually filled that space with the parties’ satisfaction which led to this summer’s decision to buy the Polish striker from Marseille, man of the match against Lecce with the decisive goal. In the meantime, time is also passing for Muriel, 32 years old: the last season of just 3 goals in 31 games hasn’t exactly relaunched him and even in today’s attack of the Goddess he is not exactly in the front row, although the knockouts of Touré and Scamacca opened up unexpected spaces for him. In any case, it is as true for him as for the others, rather than special observers they are stories within history: men for whom it is not a game like the others. See also Juve, what a black year! Pogba under guard after the arrest of his brother Mathias