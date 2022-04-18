Another of the Murcian traditions that returned this Monday for the Spring Festival was the Floral Offering to the patron saint of Murcia, the Virgen de la Fuensanta. From the early hours of a bright and hot afternoon, and in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, at the gates of the Cathedral, the Morenica was receiving the bouquets of flowers that hundreds of faithful brought her. The act, which was organized by the Cathedral Chapter, the Knights of Fuensanta and the Federation of Peñas Huertanas, began at 6:00 p.m. and the participants, some 1,500, according to the Peñas, were able to access the square directly from Calle Apóstoles or after participating in a parade that started from the Plaza de Camachos.

In the latter case, the procession toured Canalejas Avenue, the Old Bridge, Martínez Tornel Square, Glorieta de España, and Cardenal Belluga Square. This parade was attended by “ten members of 40 orchard clubs”, plus associations, brotherhoods, brotherhoods, organizations of all kinds or companies that had previously registered to participate in this act.

In addition, there were many citizens who came to the square on their own to deliver one of the “12,000 bouquets of red and white flowers” that has served to ‘dress’ the mantle of the patron saint of the Murcian municipality. In fact, from the Federation of Peñas Huertanas they encouraged day ago not to miss this appointment with “our Morenica” and recommended, to unify the floral decoration, to bring red or white carnations in bouquets or flower baskets.

The Queens of the Huerta de Murcia, Maite Irles and Ángela Moreno, accompanied by the Mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, the Councilor for Culture, Pedro García Rex, and the president of the Peñas Huertanas, Juan Pablo Hernández, as well as the Cortes Honor, from civil and military authorities and invited festive delegations, put the finishing touch to the offering, which was also attended by the Bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, and members of the Cathedral Chapter.

This Tuesday, garden mass



The Virgin of Fuensanta will once again be one of the protagonists of the Spring Festival this Tuesday. At 10 am, again in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, the orchard mass will begin, which will officiate, as is tradition, the Bishop of the Diocese, José Manuel Lorca Planes.

After the mass, the procession will take place with the image of the patron saint, which will go through the streets around the Cathedral and the center of Murcia: Plaza Belluga, Calle Apóstoles, Isidoro de la Cierva, Alejandro Séiquer, Plaza Santo Domingo, where, back to the Cathedral, it will pass through Trapería, Hernández Amores and Escultor Salzillo streets.