Dhe carnation is the flower of the year 2024. The Loki Schmidt Foundation announced this on Thursday in Hamburg. The approximately 30 centimeter high, reddish-flowering plant is on the warning list of the Red List of Endangered Plants in Germany.

Intensive agriculture and the excessive maintenance of roadsides and green areas are taking away more and more habitat for the thrush. High nitrogen inputs from fields and industry would also be dangerous for the flower. Because these acted as fertilizer for common plants such as nettles, which then overgrew everything. Low-competitive species such as the common thrush disappear.

The plant is tough

The flower with the botanical name “Armeria maritima” is actually tough: “It can tolerate soil that is both poor and salty or contaminated with heavy metals,” explained the Schmidt Foundation. That’s why it grows by the sea as well as on poor grassland inland, near mudflats as well as on the side of the road. The main areas of occurrence are eastern and northern Germany, northern Bavaria and the Rhine-Main area.

In addition, the common thrush, which thrives from May to November, fits well in beds and balcony boxes or on green roofs, it said. The drought-resistant plant is undemanding to keep and is also very popular with insects, so it promotes biodiversity. Protecting the common carnation not only benefits the flower itself, but also entire ecosystems.







Used against epilepsy

But the carnation is not just for environmental friends. It also plays a role in the health sector. The Nature Conservation Association (Nabu) says that the species was previously used as a treatment for epilepsy. They are still used today to drain the body.

The name of the plant is misleading: the carnation is neither a grass nor a clove. “The low, cushion-like growth with narrow and pointed leaves is rightly reminiscent of grass, but appearances are deceptive,” says the Schmidt Foundation. The species also has similarities with the carnation family. But it is a leadwort plant.

The carnation was chosen as a flower of the year for the 45th time. The campaign was initiated in 1980 by the former chancellor’s wife and conservationist Loki Schmidt (1919-2010) to preserve species and habitats. The current title holder is Little Braunelle.