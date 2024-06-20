Carnaroli rice, cadmium above the limit found in three brands. The ranking of the best to buy, according to Altroconsumo

The analysis conducted by Altroconsumo has shed new light on food safety in Italy, focusing attention on the quality of Carnaroli rice, one of the basic products of Italian cuisine. Twenty-one different brands were subjected to a detailed examination, with the aim of identifying the presence of pollutants and assessing the impact on consumer health. Among the most worrying results emerges the presence of cadmium in levels above legal limits in three well-known brands. Let’s find out more about this topic and what implications it has for the population.

Alarming results and immediate measures

The investigation brought to light that, out of twenty brands examined, almost all are close to the legal limits with regards to the presence of cadmium. However, particular concern was raised by the discovery that samples of three brands, Conad, Pam and Mondella-MD, have actually exceeded these limits. Following this alarm, Altroconsumo requested an immediate withdrawal from the market of the offending lots, drawing attention to the possible threat that these could represent for long-term public health.

Health implications

Although there is no imminent danger to health resulting from immediate consumption of rice with slightly elevated levels of cadmium, it is important to highlight the risks associated with prolonged exposure. Cadmium can accumulate in the human body, particularly in the kidneys, where it can cause significant damage. This highlights not only the importance of immediate vigilance, but also the need for more stringent food policies and controls to prevent the accumulation of these substances over time.

The ranking of the best Carnaroli rice on sale according to Altroconsumo

In the search for the best Carnaroli rice options on the market, some brands have emerged that stand out for their quality, price and value for money:

Le Stagioni D’Italia Carnaroli positioned itself at the top of the ranking with an excellent rating of 80 points, confirming its superior quality compared to the competition. Not only does it offer a high quality product, but also an excellent quality-price ratio, with an average cost per kg of €4.15.

Riso del Vo Carnaroli Classico has earned an excellent reputation with a rating of 78 points, also being the best buy among the available options. Despite a slightly higher average price per kg of €4.49, its exceptional quality makes it a worthwhile investment for lovers of Carnaroli rice.

Good quality

Below are the brands of rice rated as good quality:

Grandi Riso Terra del Riso Carnaroli (score of 70): €4.91 per kg

Naturasì Carnaroli (score of 68): €6.75 per kg

Coop Carnaroli (score of 66): €3.70 per kg

Medium quality rice:

Esselunga Carnaroli ((score of 64): €3.89 per kg

Principe Carnaroli rice (score of 64): €5.46 per kg

Sorrisi di Spiga Carnaroli (score of 60): €2.79 per kg

Selex Carnaroli (score of 59): €3.59 per kg

Carosio (Lidl) Carnaroli (score of 57): €3.64 per kg

Carrefour Classic Carnaroli (score of 56): €3.36 per kg

Scotti Carnaroli rice (score of 55): €5.12 per kg

Curtiriso Carnaroli – (score of 55): €4.64 per kg

Scotti Gran Selezione Carnaroli rice – (score of 52): €5.34 per kg

Delizie Dal Sole (Eurospin) Carnaroli – (score of 52): €3.29 per kg

Low quality

Products that are of low quality according to the test are:

Conad Carnaroli (49 points)

Pam Carnaroli (49 points)

Mondella (MD) Carnaroli (4th points)