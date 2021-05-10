Venom 2, a movie starring Tom Hardy, released its first trailer showing Carnage, a villain played by Woody Harrelson.

This new symbiote is the son of Venom and one of his characteristics in the Marvel comics is the cruelty he has with his victims by murdering them.

Who is Carnage?

Cletus Kasady, before obtaining the crimson symbiote, he was already a ruthless killer. In the comics it is shown that he acquired this behavior from childhood, due to the mistreatment he suffered from his grandmother.

The victims of Cletus Kasady

The first victim, his grandmother

Nana Kasady, Cletus’s grandmother, was the first person the character murdered. Nana had a grudge against her grandson, whom she frequently beat. Kasady couldn’t stand the abuse and he killed his grandmother by pushing her down the stairs. The story is in Carnage Vol. 2 # 12, published in September 2016

Grandma Kasady was Cletus’ first victim. Photo: Marvel Comics

Cletus kills his pet

After the boy murdered his grandmother, he tortured and killed her dog. His father, upon learning of the crime, beat him up and then killed his wife for defending the little boy. Cletus He did not testify on behalf of his father, for which he was convicted and executed in the electric chair.

Before Cletus became Carnage, he was already a murderer. Photo: Marvel Comics

Carnage murders Gwen Stacy

This crime happened in the ultimate universe of Marvel Comics. The symbiote murders Peter Parker’s girlfriend absorbing its fluids until it looks like a mummy . This fact can be seen in the comic Ultimate Spider-Man Vol. 1 # 62, published in 2004.

Gwen Stacy is a victim of the symbiote. Photo: Marvel Comics