Carnage, the fearsome Marvel Comics villain, will make his big screen debut in the film Venom 2. Since the release of the film’s first trailer, much has been said about the 29-year-old character and fans are in awe of his track record.

The symbiote first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man # 344 and has become one of the deadliest villains on the ‘wall-crawler’. Aside from his battles, his crossover with Joker in Spider-Man and Batman: disordered minds it is one of his most celebrated moments.

Photo: Marvel & DC Comics

The comic, created by JM DeMatteis and Mark Bagley, shows how Dr. Cassandra Briar develops a brain chip to keep the planet’s most dangerous maniacs and psychopaths at bay. Carnage carrier Cletus Kasady was one of the test subjects.

After pretending to be sane, the villain follows the doctor to Gotham City, where he meets Joker. The two team up to escape and wreak havoc, but eventually have to deal with Spider-Man and Batman.

Photo: Marvel & DC Comics

In the heat of battle, the villains do not agree and this causes their defeat at the hands of their eternal rivals. Bat Man defeats Carnage, while Spider-Man thwarts Joker’s escape.

After this, both superheroes recognize the other and express their admiration with a handshake. “Under the moonlight of Gotham, a friendship is born … and although these men do not meet again … it is an alliance that will survive and grow,” say the last comic strips.