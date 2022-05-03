tula rodriguez has become the protagonist of a new controversy after Paola Bisso, Javier Carmona’s ex-wife, accused her of not wanting to hand over the apartment that the former television manager bought for his two eldest sons, Lucas and Tadeo Carmona. The 54-year-old woman made this serious complaint during an exclusive interview for the program “Magaly TV, the firm”.

Bisso came forward and said she was outraged by the alleged actions of the host of “On everyone’s lips.” In addition, she clarified that there is no good relationship between her and her children.

“The boys have lost their father and have won fights, lawsuits and expenses, and Tula (Rodriguez) It comes out well, she is the good mother, the one who loved my children very much“, he asserted.

“That they have a good relationship and go to see their little sister always, I think not. It is enough that there are problems due to material issues, due to property, so that the family union and the good vibes end, “added the first wife of Javier Carmona.

Paola Bisso attacks Tula Rodríguez for properties

According to what Bisso mentioned, Tula Rodríguez would be trying to keep half of the department, which would actually correspond to Javier Carmona’s eldest children.

“(My children say) Tula is over, she wants 50% of our department and she knows that it is ours, my father did not know that he was going to die and he could not transfer it to our name, but she did know,” he said.

Tula Rodríguez clarifies that she did not inherit debts from Javier Carmona

After the controversy surrounding his recent statements, Tula Rodríguez clarified that he never said that he only inherited debts from his deceased spouse, Javier Carmona.

“I have not said that and I am not going to talk about those things that belong to my house (…). If we talk about inheritance, it is not what people think, but it is something that I am going to keep to myself out of respect (…) and because I am a lady, and I am not here to talk about that kind of thing. Do not take out of context, please, absolutely nothing that I have not said, ”explained the cheerleader.