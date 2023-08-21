The symbol of Spain’s success learned the news after the final in which she scored the decisive goal
The greatest pain, in the day of immense joy. Olga Carmona, immediately after the World Cup final decided by her goal against England, learned of her father’s death. She made it known on her channels by the Spanish Federation, specifying how the player was informed of the mourning after the game and at the end of the awards (she also received the individual award of best player of the final). The cause of death was not disclosed, nor is it known when it actually occurred. Carmona evidently took the field in Sydney without knowing anything about it. With the captain’s armband on her arm, she was the driving force behind her teammates just as she had been in the semi-final (she too had scored a decisive goal against Sweden).
In the post-match interview – when, evidently, he was not yet aware of the bad news – he also dedicated the goal to the missing mother of a friend of his (hence the name “Merchi”, written in felt tip pen and shown lifting the shirt from game in exultation). The RFEF, at the end of the press release, writes: “We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football”. Real Madrid, the Seville-born 23-year-old’s club, also published a message of condolences.
