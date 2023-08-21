The greatest pain, in the day of immense joy. Olga Carmona, immediately after the World Cup final decided by her goal against England, learned of her father’s death. She made it known on her channels by the Spanish Federation, specifying how the player was informed of the mourning after the game and at the end of the awards (she also received the individual award of best player of the final). The cause of death was not disclosed, nor is it known when it actually occurred. Carmona evidently took the field in Sydney without knowing anything about it. With the captain’s armband on her arm, she was the driving force behind her teammates just as she had been in the semi-final (she too had scored a decisive goal against Sweden).