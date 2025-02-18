José Ángel Carmona has become all A fixed by García Pimienta In the eleven of Sevilleand it is that the Sevillista side is consecrating like the Maximum LaLiga recovery In this campaign.

The canterano, a native of El Viso del Alcor, has been part of eleven up to 23 timescounting LaLiga and Cup. Ahead of the exevillista, Gonzalo Montieltransferred to River Plate in the last winter market. In addition, he has achieved Move Juanu Sánchez several times to the center of the field During the season.

The statistics They support the decision of the Catalan coach with the Visueño player, who has 47 recoveries In total during the league competition, more than double the second Sevilla in the list, Nemanja Gudelj. The last one gave rise to the goal scored by Isaac In the victory against the Valladolid (0-4).

The Hispanic footballer is located ahead of specialists In this registry as Juan Iglesias (Getafe), Diego Llorente (Real Betis) or Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad). Besides Stop up to three interceptions to Real Madrid midfielder, Fede Valverdethe second classified in this list.