Nine seasons for rojiblanco and a total of 293 games played in which he has scored 43 goals. That is the baggage that Carlos Carmona carries in the trunk of the memories of his time at Sporting where he received the farewell that the 21st footballer in the club’s historical ranking deserves. “Sporting will nest eternally in my heart,” confessed the Spaniard to close the reading of the farewell letter that he had prepared in his goodbye.

In that letter, he also recalled that, “As a rojiblanco I have lived unforgettable moments, such as the rise of the ‘guajes’, and of deep sadness, like having to say goodbye to my dear Quini and the great Alejo. “Carmona says having lived at Sporting” the most intense years of my life as a footballer. “His service record contains more than 500 games as a professional, since he he made his debut with Mallorca when he was only 17 years old, and more than half have been with the Asturian team. “I have been very happy in Asturias and Gijón is now our second home for both me and my family,” he commented.

“It has been an immense honor to wear the captain’s armband”, confessed Carmona, who received a series of memories given to him by the president Javier Fernández, his teammate Pablo Pérez –with whom he lived the promotion in 2015 – and Joaquín Alonso, the player with the most matches in the club’s history and now Head of Institutional Relations of the entity. A video with messages from numerous former colleagues charged the event with greater emotion.

There was gratitude for all those who have surrounded him in these years and, among them, he could not miss a few words for La Mareona. “I never went to any field where there was not a scarf, a shirt, a flag or a shout of encouragement and encouragement,” he pointed out. And he added: “Thanks to you, Sporting is what it is, pure sensitivity”.

Carmona still does not think about retirement at 33 years old. “First I want to disconnect a bit, but I am still very excited to continue playing football and that is what my representative is working on “, he claimed. “If I get an option abroad that the whole family could be well, it would not be a problem,” he confessed later.