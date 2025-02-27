



In it Seville costumes Keep scoking what happened on Monday against Mallorca. Outslessly annoying the way in which the team was drawn in the lengthening to return to step back in the supposed European aspirations of the team. One of the players who are enjoying this season is José Ángel Carmonawho does not hesitate to point out one of the big problems of this Seville When he goes ahead on the scoreboard and needs to stop the match, that he passes as little as possible to take the three points: the fear of losing. «It also passed us to Atlético de Madrid, you have the result of face and, With the fear of losing what you have, you end up losing it »stood out in 101TV.

«We are a young team, with ambition, but We lacked experienceknowing how to be in the last minutes of the game, ”added the right side. Carmona He explained this great inconvenience that a group with a lack of maturity has at certain times of the matches, which has caused that he has not managed to link two victories in a row, a situation that is spoken in the Nervian booth.

«The other day we talked to the costumes and said: ‘How are we not going to win two games in a row?‘But then you look at the classification and you are there, so you think so badly we will not be doing it. If we had won them, where would we be? You have to keep the positive and this week we have a new opportunity before the Ray Vallecano »the Viso player argued.

In it Seville It is about being moderately positive about the season and those European options that are still on the table. The sixth place is three points, although the traffic to reach that place is immense. A team that needs positive stimuli to get hooked on that European fight. Carmona It will continue to be the head of those youth players that have been installed in the initial eleven. On Saturday before lightning, another exam to see if Sevilla is prepared for more than not spending trouble.