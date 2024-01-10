The state-owned company confirmed receipt of the last installment of the hub contract in Sergipe; company was in debt since December 20

A Carmo Energy, a company that explores oil and gas assets, paid off the last installment of the sales contract for the Carmópolis complex, in Sergipe, this Wednesday (10.Jan.2024). Petrobras confirmed the receipt of US$ 298 million.

The value considers adjustments and late payment charges due. The company had been in debt to the state-owned company since December 20when the deal should have been concluded.

Petrobras reported the delay in payment for the negotiation of a set of 11 onshore oil and gas fields on December 26th. On that date, he declared that he would adopt “the applicable contractual and legal measures for the collection of amounts owed”but did not give details about what would be done.

Carmo Energy was questioned by the Power360 about the reason for the late payment, but did not respond until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

The oil and gas asset exploration company acquired the concessions and all infrastructure associated with the fields in 2021 for US$1.1 billion.

