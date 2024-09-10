Neomelodic singer Carmine Diamante has died

Tragedy in Castel Volturno, in the province of Caserta, where Carmine Saturno, a neomelodic singer known as Carmine Diamante, died from an electric shock.

The tragedy occurred on Sunday, September 8: the artist was playing with his grandchildren in the garden of a house where his parents were spending their holidays, when he touched a tap that was probably near an exposed electrical wire.

The man, 36 years old, immediately lost consciousness. He was rushed to the hospital and arrived at the emergency room lifeless.

The firefighters and the Carabinieri arrived at the scene of the tragedy and will now have to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the incident.

Carmine Diamante was married to Paola Conte, a hairdresser in Grazzanise: the woman had begun a long transition twenty years ago. The couple was trying to adopt a child.

Numerous messages of condolence have been circulating on social where the artist was very well known and appreciated. “It is not possible to die so young. I knew Carmine artistically, a boy full of desire to live with many projects vanished into thin air Carmine Diamante now you will make the angels of heaven sing” is one of the messages that can be read on Instagram.

And again: “You had a life ahead of you as a neomelodic artist, as a husband, as a human being. The pain accumulates in the heart breaking it into billions of pieces, but we must be strong to carry your experience not only in our hearts but also in our minds”.