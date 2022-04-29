Tlaxcala.- Carmen Yaretzi she lost her XV year dress blue last Wednesday in a combi in Apizaco-El Carmen Tequexquitla, Tlaxcala.

The case of the young woman went viral on social networks and the store “Periañez Fashion” gave her a similar dress to the lost item.

Carmen’s mother, Janet Álvarez Espinosa, told the local media that her daughter’s XV birthday party was scheduled for this Saturday, however, they lost the dress on public transport.

The young woman’s case was shared on social networks and suddenly went viral, several Internet users offered to help her and lend her dresses or even buy her a new one.

However, the family only wanted the person who had taken the suitcase with the dress, only to return it to alleviate their daughter’s sadness.

The mother mentioned that apparently one of the passengers of the combi had the wrong suitcase and left another with similar characteristics.

“My daughter is very sad, please you who took the badI ask you to return it, because with a lot of work we bought the dress,” Carmen’s mother told the “Huamantla Hoy” media outlet.

The owners of the Periañez Fashion store found out what happened and they offered to give her a blue dress with the characteristics of the previous outfit.

The mother is grateful for all the people who offered to donate a dress to her and said that there will be a party.

“We are more good people who still have values,” said Carmen’s mother.

The parents went to the store and their daughter chose a sky blue dress with stones, with a veil and they gave her the crown, the owner of the store said that she is satisfied to help the family.

