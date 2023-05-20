Carmen Werner has been dancing for five decades. And at 70 years old, she continues to be a tireless interpreter. I only stopped once [en 2017] because I fell from a roof that I had climbed to talk to the masons. I broke both heels [huesos del talón] and I was six months in a wheelchair. Even so, unable to move and depressed, I created two productions, ”says the Madrid choreographer in her rehearsal room. She “she did abdominals, dorsal and lumbar lying on the sofa.” And now how is she? “Great”, she smiles at herself and smokes almost at the same time.

Next Tuesday, Werner will premiere a new show in the Cuarta Pared room, inside the Madrid International Dance Festivalwhich he has titled 1953 ―year in which she was born― and that will leave, among other things, the image of a 70-year-old dancer who continues to sweat her shirt off and defy conventions, such as the one that alludes to the brevity of a dancer’s artistic life. “I don’t know many active dancers my age. It’s true that I’m not going to wear pointe shoes, but I’ve never put them on and I’m not interested”. Although she reveals little about the work, she does say “that there will be a surprise with a lot of humor that I hope you like.”

Carmen Werner is a champion of many things, but she has not claimed to be one of any. And this creed leads to an attractive slogan that permeates her entire career: that doing without wanting to pretend; the work (“of little ant”, she specifies), flying over everything. Director of Provisional Danza, a flagship company for almost forty years (she founded it in 1987), the Werner, As she is known in the world, she is in possession of a fascinating combination, quite striking in the artistic circles of yesterday and today: being one of the greats and giving the right importance to the issue.

Werner, rehearsing in his studio. samuel sanchez

Trained in classical and contemporary dance, in techniques as demanding as that of Martha Graham or José Limón and with a degree in Physical Education, the creator has premiered more than seventy works; “I haven’t counted them,” she says. She also provides her career with important awards such as the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts (2020) and the National Dance Award in the creation modality (2007), “they make me proud and I care almost equally” she explains. And a way of doing dance outside of fashion predispositions and committed to a way of understanding this art as an instrument to tell things. “I love dance for dance’s sake, seeing current trends, enjoying so many great dancers, but the one that really interests me and develops is the one that has stories to show.”

let me tell you

In this gospel of telling more or less concrete stories through dance, there has been a place for dancing love relationships, fear, farewells, madness and even the protest against the profession of dance critic that he embodied in the funny mounting kill 9 (2005), where passages of what has been written and said about his productions were collected. A mosaic of fragments of life narrated through the body, just as the creator warned in the work talk time (2017): “I am going to ask you a favor, sit down, be aware of what you are breathing and let me tell you, to give you this. Then the story is yours, do with it what you want”.

Carmen Werner says that although a choreography can travel to many places during the creation process, it always needs to start from something concrete. A book, a movie… In this sense, 1953his new work, stems from the feature film Harold and Maude (1971), a quirky comedy from director Hal Ashby that tells the story of a young man obsessed with death and suicide and his relationship with an eccentric old woman. “From the year 2000 I began to introduce humor in my shows”, he explains. “My works continue to speak of pain and suffering, but I understood that with that other extreme close to laughter, black wins more. Whenever there is a contrast, the two extremes go up”.

A moment of the interview with Carmen Werner. samuel sanchez

Joining her will be the dancers Alejandro Morata, Tatiana Chorot ―who has also worked as an assistant director along with the renowned dancer and choreographer Daniel Abreu―, Cristian López and Sebastián Calvo, a cast of five performers and collaborators who in their most have been with it for decades. His thing is to dance, create and produce, but also take care of and encourage those who are starting out. “Because I love it and if someone asks me for help I give it to them.”

With a generous and prophetic gaze, Carmen Werner has welcomed into the ranks of her company some of the most interesting names on the dance scene. The aforementioned Daniel Abreu, Janet Novás, Manuel Rodríguez and a long etcetera passed through the shelter of Werner in the beginning, who predicts through her body. “There is something in the human being that has no limit: intelligence, intuition, creativity… It is easy for me to see that in bodies, beyond technique, that I also need it”.

Respected and loved in the world of dance (“it’s just because I’m nice”, she says with a laugh), Werner doesn’t consider giving up dancing. “Once they asked me and I am clear that even if the day comes when I cannot dance on stage, which will come, I will continue doing it at home while I can”.

