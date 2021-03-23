THE Carmen Thyssen Museum is celebrating its tenth anniversary this Wednesday, March 24, with an open day.

Visitors will have the opportunity to visit both the permanent collection, which includes one of the most important collections of Spanish and Andalucian painting from the 19th and 20th centuries, and the current Emblemas project.

The Emblemas project of contemporary art has created a visual and sound installation from four emblematic works from the museum’s collection and immerses the user in a unique sound and visual experience.

The four works include one from Thyssen’s own collection: Julia, by Ramon Casas; Santa Marina, by Zurbaran; La Buenaventura, by Julio Romero de Torres; and El Patio de la Casa de Sorolla, by Joaquin Sorolla.

This very special experience can be enjoyed free this Wednesday and will run until April 9.

The Carmen Thyssen Museum itself, together with the Picasso Museum Malaga and the CAC (Center for Contemporary Art), forms a fundamental part of Malaga’s art and culture scene and celebrates this week its 10th anniversary.

The Museum, set in the heart of Malaga’s historic center, is housed in a 16th century building that was home to nobility, reformed and enlarged in the 18th century by the Villalon family.

The Museum covers a total area of ​​7,147 square meters, of which 5,185 are for display purposes.