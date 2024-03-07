Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/03/2024 – 21:58

The only woman among the eleven members of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), minister Cármen Lúcia asked this Thursday, 7th, the eve of International Women's Day, for greater gender equality in the Judiciary.

“We want more”, said the minister, opening the exhibition set up at the STF to remember the trajectory of famous women in Brazil. “The gender equality we seek is still an unfinished fight.”

Cármen Lúcia was the second woman to assume a seat in the history of the Federal Supreme Court. Besides her, the only ministers who passed through the Court were Ellen Gracie and Rosa Weber, both retired.

The minister also defended that gender equality is an unrealized value of democracy.

“Justice is represented by a woman, the very idea of ​​justice and democracy with a scale is feminine. And yet, we continue to be undervalued professionally, socially and economically,” she stated in this Thursday’s plenary session.

In her speech, Cármen Lúcia recalled the erasure of women throughout history. “They say that we have been silent historically, that’s a lie. We were silenced, but we always continued to speak, although often not being heard.”

She also drew attention to cases of femicide in Brazil and stated that women want to “promote pacification.”

“Another dream I have is to see, in life, that we are able to prove that we are not similar to humans, that we are equal in dignity.”