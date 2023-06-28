Carmen Sevilla, ‘The Diva of Spanish Cinema’, died He was 92 years old and this Tuesday his death was announced on various news portals. It was in Madrid, where he lived, that he stopped living. He dedicated a large part of his life to show business.

According to information in her biography, Carmen Sevilla succeeded as a singer for two decades, participated in ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’ and filmed around 60 films with great artists such as Jorge Negrete, Jorge Mistral and Vittorio de Sica, and reached shooting under the orders of Nicholas Ray.

Carmen Sevilla suffered from Alzheimer’s since 2009, When he was still presenting ine de barrio, a program in which he made his last television appearance on Spanish television in December 2010.

María del Carmen García Galisteo was her real name, she was born in Seville on October 16, 1930 and it would be the legendary Estrellita Castro who discovered her and made her known at the age of 12, as she surprised her with her great talent.

Seville made its debut in Spanish cinema towards the end of the 40s in the film ‘Serenata española’ and with Jorge Negrete, in those same years, filmed ‘Jalisco canta en Sevilla’.

The definitive success came to Carmen Sevilla in the fifties, a decade in which filmed 24 movies and became an undisputed star of Spanish cinema.

Carmen Sevilla also had a successful musical career, which she developed mainly in the 1960s and her last film appearance would be in the film ‘Faces’, in 1978.

And already converted into a cathodic icon, she worked for Antena 3, where she would present programs like ‘La noche de Carmen’. On December 14, 2010, at the age of 80, He recorded his last show.

Rest in peace Carmen Sevilla.

