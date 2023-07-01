After the recent death of one of the most emblematic actresses of the golden age of Spanish cinema: Carmen Sevilla, I wondered if there was some kind of relationship between this icon of the Spanish film industry during the 1950s and 1960s and Cartagena. The result did not give much of itself, regardless of some stay of the artist at a particular level. I only found her passage through the Cartagena stages during the festivities of Carmen and Santiago in 1971.

Cartagena lived in those years a time of great development. The state industry with different companies occupied thousands of jobs, the Mediterranean Maritime Department generated as many others and the dynamism of Cartagena society was at a peak.

With an enviable position in the ranking of Spanish cities, a milestone was marked that year: the inauguration of the Hospital de Santa María del Rosell, something as necessary as desired by all Cartagena residents. It was also the creation of the Brotherhood of Blood Donors, the inauguration of the monument to Alfonso Torres in the park that bears his name, there were new discoveries in archeology, the National Trovo Contest was born and the twinning with the city of Cartago was formalized in Tunisia, where the mayor Ginés Huertas Celdrán traveled to sign it.

Year of great cultural significance



In addition, the Center for Carthaginian Studies and the Center for Initiatives and Tourism were created. In short, we can say that it was a year with a great cultural and tourist impact that complemented the economic one.

In summary, the year 1971 was a period of transformation and growth for Cartagena. The city was in full economic development, taking advantage of the momentum of its port and looking for new opportunities. On a cultural level, Cartagena continued to preserve its rich history and attract tourists interested in its heritage. Traditional events and festivities, such as Holy Week, continued to be highlights in the life of Cartagena. In addition, the city was undergoing political changes that heralded a future transition to democracy. Together, these elements configured a panorama of hope and progress for Cartagena in 1971.

And of course, the party, faithful to its summer appointment during the month of July: the so-called parties of Carmen and Santiago. They were full of sports activities, queen elections, ‘gymkhanas’, children’s activities, bullfights, a multicolored arena and nightly festivals and performances by great artists of the moment. In addition there were magnificent orchestras and of course the great event: the Maritime Evening.

Saturday, July 17, was the day of the election of the queen of the festivities, in a magnificent setting set up in the so-called gardens of the Military Residence next to the Artillery Park. On a platform of two hundred and eighty square meters were all the candidates. The representative of Santa Lucía was elected: María Luisa Camblor Martínez, dressed in the typical Cartagena costume. She received the news from the presenter of the act, the well-known Manuel López Paredes. It was 12:35 am on Sunday and then the star performance of the night began: the ‘Carmen and Augusto Show’.

At that time, this couple of artists, Carmen Sevilla and Augusto Algueró were not only on stage, they were also married. Carmen Sevilla exuded sympathy and to the great satisfaction of the large audience gathered there, she received enormous applause and expressions of affection at the end of each performance. She performed a wide repertoire accompanied on piano by Algueró.

“I sing, but I’m not a singer”



It is curious, in an interview with the newspaper El Noticiero, Carmen Sevilla declared without any shame: «I sing, but I am not a singer». The truth is that it mattered little. At that time, this modernized folkloric was at the peak of her career, she made numerous television commercials that gave her enormous popularity. But it was in the cinema where she developed a very intense career. In the aforementioned interview conducted in Cartagena at that time, she declared that she was delighted with her work in several films, shots with well-known directors of the time, such as José María Forqué.

He also acknowledged that at that moment he was filming the film ‘Marco Antonio y Cleopatra’ in Almería, sharing scenes with actor Charlton Heston, something that gave him great satisfaction for acting with “one of the most category worldwide.

He would then declare: «It is precisely this frenetic cinematographic activity that prevents me from doing more galas, but I really wanted to come to Cartagena and get to know this wonderful city, I will never stop this type of musical performances, because I want to please the public in all styles, although, I insist, I feel like an actress, not a singer, an actress. Just an actress.”

We know that this was the first visit to Cartagena of the deceased Carmen Sevilla, Carmen of Spain, at a time when this city was experiencing a great moment, within the framework of a Festivities that no longer exist. They are the memory of a bygone era where the protagonists are disappearing and the memory and the written chronicle remains, so that it does not disappear completely. Rest in peace Carmen Sevilla.