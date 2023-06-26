Monday, June 26, 2023, 09:06



Carmen Sevilla is seriously admitted to a Madrid hospital. The state of health of the singer, actress and presenter has suffered complications in the last hours, for which she has needed to be admitted, as reported by Formula TV.

The 92-year-old interpreter was transferred this Sunday from the nursing home where she has lived for years to a Madrid clinic.

Carmen Sevilla was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2009, although she did not make herself publicly known until three years later. Her state of health meant that she has been living in an Aravaca residence in Madrid for more than seven years.

For more than a decade, no image of what was considered the “girlfriend of Spain” has been published and nothing has been revealed about her state of health until now.